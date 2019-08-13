Eynaud appointed chief executive with Sun Resorts

Sun Resorts has announced the appointment of a new chief executive, Francois Eynaud.

He will join the company on September 1st.

Previously holding the position of chief executive of Veranda Leisure & Hospitality, Eynaud brings to Sun Resorts the knowledge gained over an extensive career in the hospitality industry, with a solid track record of strong leadership capabilities.

Headquartered in Mauritius, with over three decades of hospitality experience, Sun Resorts owns and manages five unrivalled resorts in two of the world’s most coveted holiday destinations in the Indian Ocean: Mauritius and the Maldives.

Located on some of the finest beaches in the world, each of its luxury properties offers guests a unique holiday experience, meeting the needs and expectations of today’s diverse traveller.

Taking the helm during a pivotal time for Sun Resorts, the group is currently undergoing a number of enhancements including renovations of the popular five-star resort, Sugar Beach Mauritius.

On Mauritius’ west coast, the resort unfurls along the sun-drenched, sheltered bay of Flic-en-Flac.

The extensive modernisation programme includes renovations across the room categories and food and beverage offerings.

On the other side of the island, the flagship Long Beach Mauritius, fringing the famed beach at Belle Mare, has also seen an enhancement to its offering this year, with renovations including elegant new guest room layouts and the re-design of the lobby, with a unique welcome experience via a Rum Academy where guests are greeted with a rum cocktail and the sounds of a live DJ.

Eynaud commented: “I look forward to steering Sun Resorts through an exciting time as we continue to strengthen the group’s market positioning, and raise the bar in levels of service and hospitality across our properties.

“With a strong and popular portfolio across Mauritius and the Maldives, we have a constant desire to improve and reinvent our offering by evolving our guest experience and facilities and I look forward to presenting our latest updates to the market and continuing to increase interest and awareness.”