Goetsch takes up leadership of One&Only Le Saint Géran

One&Only Resorts has announced that Roman Goetsch has joined the company as the new general manager of One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius.

Following a multi-million-dollar investment in 2017, the property has emerged as a modern-day icon.

Located on an exclusive tropical peninsula and long celebrated as the legendary luxury retreat in Mauritius, the rebirth introduced elegant new guest rooms, dynamic culinary experiences and playful swimming pools with cabanas.

There are also reimagined public spaces, a stunning new spa, Club One, and a range of ultra-modern facilities, as well as 52 One&Only Private Homes currently under development.

“Roman brings a wealth of hospitality experience to One&Only, together with a commitment to service excellence and global understanding of the luxury industry, I’m confident he is the ideal choice to lead One&Only Le Saint Géran, a resort beloved by so many of our guests,” commented Philippe Zuber, chief executive of Kerzner International.

“Under Roman’s leadership, the reborn One&Only Le Saint Géran will continue to innovate, setting new standards for ultra-luxury in the Indian Ocean and introducing new experiences for our guests, while retaining the warm, genuine service for which we are known.”

Goetsch joins One&Only from the Hotel Bristol in Warsaw, Poland, a Luxury Collection hotel.

He spent the early stages of his career in food and beverage and has held several management roles in various locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Originally from Switzerland, Goetsch is fluent in German and French.