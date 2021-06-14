Mauritius to begin phased reopening next month

Mauritius will reopen to international travellers from July 15th.

The island will be opening in stages during 2021 and the first phase, to last from next month until September, will enable vaccinated travellers to enjoy a resort holiday.

Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach.

If guests stay over 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the other attractions.

However, for shorter stays, they may leave the resort earlier and travel back home.

Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or over must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

They must undergo a PCR test between five and seven days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island.

Travellers will also have a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.

For October, phase two will mean vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

Unvaccinated travellers will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both phases one and two until further notice.

The announcement follows the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and the progress made towards herd immunity by the end of September.

Frontliners of the tourism industry were prioritised during the vaccine rollout.