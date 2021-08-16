Mauritius on track for full tourism reopening in October

Mauritius is looking forward to the full reopening of its borders on October 1st, when vaccinated international travellers will be welcomed in without restrictions.

Visitors who present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before their departure will be able to explore the island freely from the moment they arrive.

At this time of year, visitors will find the perfect climate for enjoying the various outdoor activities Mauritius has to offer, such as hiking, kite surfing, water sports, as well as of course relaxing on the world-renowned beaches.

Mauritius opened for international travel in the middle of July.

Currently, vaccinated guests spend 14 days in a special ‘resort bubble’ hotel before going on to discover more of the Indian Ocean paradise.

The successful acceleration of the country’s vaccination programme has allowed Mauritius to progress with the full reopening and welcome visitors into a safe and secure environment.

At this moment 1,322,232 vaccine doses have been administered in total to citizens and residents, with around half of the population fully immunised.

The Mauritian government took the decision in January to prioritise tourism workers and hotel staff in the vaccine rollout to ensure visitors will be welcomed into a safe and secure environment in Mauritius.

Arvind Bundhun, director of MTPA, said: “Mauritius is delighted to see the world opening up again for travel.

“We have been welcoming international visitors to our island since the middle of July and the ‘resort bubbles’ have proven a great success.

“We are looking forward to the next stage of our reopening on October 1st, when vaccinated visitors will be able to explore the island without restriction from the moment of their arrival.

“The safety and security of Mauritian residents, citizens and guests remains paramount.”

Airline capacity from Europe and the Middle East is currently provided by Air Mauritius, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways.