Martini steps down at Hurtigruten following Covid-19 outbreak

Bent Martini has stepped down from roles as chairman of the board and managing director with Hurtigruten following an outbreak of Covid-19 onboard MS Roald Amundsen.

Dozens of people have no tested positive for the virus on the expedition ship, which remains moored in Tromsø, Norway, as authorities try to contain the outbreak.

Hurtigruten has cancelled planned sailings in the wake of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is thought to be a temporary move, Martini will step down from his management roles at the company while the line carries out an investigation into the events.

Norwegian police have also launched a separate investigation.

“Therefore, we cannot at the moment go into details,” said Hurtigruten chief executive, Daniel Skjeldam.

Hurtigruten chief commercial officer, Asta Lassesen, has taken up the position of chairman, and will also take responsibility for leading the Covid-19 taskforce at the cruise line.