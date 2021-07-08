Marella Cruises to return to operation in September

After a long pause in its international operations, Marella Cruises has confirmed it will return on September 3rd.

The line will offer new ‘one-country’ itineraries, departing from Malaga sailing to Spanish ports or from Corfu sailing to Greek ports.

The tips are on sale now.

Marella Discovery will home port in Corfu and will sail between September and October on three new itineraries calling at all Greek ports, including the popular islands of breath-taking Santorini and Mykonos, historical island of Rhodes, and the largest island in Greece, Crete.

Marella Explorer 2, the cruise lines adults-only ship, will set sail from Malaga on two new itineraries.

Continental Coasts itinerary will visit Palamos before heading to the city renowned for its football, Barcelona, the capital of Mallorca, Palma, Alicante and Almeria.

The Spirit of Iberia itinerary will call at Valencia, Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and will finish the itinerary in Cadiz before heading back to Malaga.

Managing director of Cruise TUI UK & Ireland, Chris Hackney, said: “Following the successful start of our first ever domestic sailings we are delighted to announce our plans to restart our international cruising programme, with five new itineraries for our customers to enjoy.

“These itineraries sail to some of the most beautiful Mediterranean spots.

“The safety and well-being of both our crew and guests remains our priority which is why our vaccination and testing protocols will remain in place.”