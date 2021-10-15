Marella Voyager to join fleet in spring 2023

Marella Cruises will be welcoming a fifth vessel into their fleet of all-inclusive cruise ships.

Marella Voyager will set sail for the first time in June 2023, sailing to vibrant destinations such as Barcelona and the south of France.

Trips are on sale from November 4th.

Guests will be able to explore destinations ashore with help from our expert team onboard and on land.

Family friendly ship Marella Voyager has something the whole family can enjoy, from entertaining kid’s clubs to splashing around in the onboard swimming pool.

Marella Cruises will offer customers the chance to sail on three brand new USA itineraries as part of its summer 2023 programme sailing on Marella Discovery.

Customers sailing on the American Dream itinerary from Port Canaveral will enjoy an overnight stop in New York.

The big apple provides endless iconic landmarks to visit with the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Central Park.

Foodies and those looking to explore at night, with thanks to an overnight stop in New York, can make the most of an evening in the city that never sleeps with the endless choice of world-famous bars and restaurants in Times Square.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise for TUI UK & Ireland, said: “After a challenging year for the industry we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June.

“This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice.

“We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favourites but also adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager too.”

He added: “Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us.

“Expanding our programme allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone.

“The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”