Saudi Arabia tourism signs Oracle partnership

Oracle has announced that the Saudi Arabia Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has completed a major Oracle Cloud implementation.

The technology is designed to support investment in the local tourism sector.

With a capital of US$4 billion, TDF aims to be the key enabler of tourism development in the kingdom.

The implementation, which spans Oracle Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud solutions, is designed to drive automation and integration of core functions including core banking, finance, human resources and procurement.

Yasser Alkhathlan, executive director business technology of TDF, said: “The Oracle Cloud implementation is key to our success, enabling us to respond quickly and transparently to businesses that operate in the tourism ecosystem.

“The integration and automation of core business functions also allows us to scale our operations quickly and securely, introduce innovative solutions to support tourism sector small- and medium-sized businesses, and monitor the performance of our fund in real time.

“We are now also running a pilot project with Oracle to explore the implementation of Artificial Intelligence capabilities to drive further automation and deliver an unmatched customer and employee experience.”