Marella Cruises launches winter 2022 programme

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises have revealed their winter 2022 programmes, which are now on sale.

TUI River Cruises announce five new itineraries sailing over the Christmas and New Year period, and Marella Cruises adds a new sailing from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery from February 2023.

TUI River Cruise customers can get into the festive spirit with the new itineraries visiting Germany’s renowned Christmas markets and big-name cities.

Onboard, cruisers can enjoy festive film screenings, traditional mulled wine, and the opportunity to join in activities like Christmas crafting and stollen making.

The river cruise line will also be offering regional Christmas dishes in their two stylish restaurants, as well as festive favourites from home.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, guests can enjoy local acts bringing their own Christmas traditions onboard.

The river cruise line has added three new Christmas market sailings departing from the new embarkation port of Wiesbaden; Festive Flavours, Winter Wonderlands and Christmastime on the Rhine.

Cruisers can expect to visit some of Germany’s biggest cities, with the brightest Christmas markets, and ticking off famous landmarks along the way.

Additionally, the winter programme will feature sailings for Christmas Day and New Year departing from Wiesbaden.

The Rhine Christmas Celebrations is a seven-night itinerary where cruisers will spend Christmas Day in Dusseldorf as well as stopping in big-name German towns such as Cologne and Mainz.

New Year Getaway is perfect for guests wanting to celebrate the New Year in style docking in Frankfurt ready for the clock striking midnight, before calling at German and French cities including Mannheim and Strasbourg.

Marella Cruises will also be welcoming a new sailing, Tropical Shores, where cruisers can explore the breath-taking scenery of the Caribbean from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery.

The itinerary will sail to the oldest city in the Americas, San Juan, a city bursting with character with thanks to its cobbled streets, brightly coloured houses and Spanish plazas.

Heading to the US Virgin Islands, guests will have the choice of two islands, St Thomas, which mixes museums, shopping and fort of Charlotte Amelie with the beach at Magens Bay, named one of the world’s most beautiful beaches and St Croix, the biggest of the US Virgin Islands.

Most famous for its award-winning rum, St Croix is also home to plenty of incredible beaches and snorkelling scene.