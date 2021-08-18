Marella to offer a book-lovers cruise from Jamaica next spring

Marella Cruises is to set sail on its first book-lovers cruise, an all-inclusive 16-night Atlantic sailing on adults only ship Marella Explorer 2.

Sailing from Montego Bay Jamaica on April 19th, this tailor-made cruise features guest talks and interactive workshops with authors and entertainers as she sails across the Atlantic Ocean before finishing in Dubrovnik in Croatia.

Guests will be able to enjoy the usual Marella Cruises experience on board with fully all-inclusive food and drink spots, evening entertainment including gameshows and quizzes and daytime activities like dance classes and yoga.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises, said: “We have had successes with our Electric Sunsets themed cruises, and we are excited to introduce our first themed cruise for literature fans next year.

“It offers something different for guests onboard on a cruise where there are not as many days ashore as some of our other itineraries.”

Authors and entertainers including Sarah Cruddas, famous for her knowledge of Space exploration, Tony Strange, known for his laugh out loud entertainment with well-known impressions, and crime novelist Barbara Nadel will all share their stories.

Some will run guided workshops for all guests onboard, at no extra cost.