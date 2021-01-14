Marella Cruises extends pause in operations until end of March

Marella Cruises has extended its pause in European operations until March 31st, while long-haul trips are not now expected to return until at least April 30th.

The TUI-owed line said the decision was due to continued uncertainty as a result of Covid-19.

Itineraries impacted include the following:

Explorer sailings from Tenerife and Las Palmas from February 3rd up to and including March 31st.

Explorer 2 sailings from Barbados from February 3rd up to and including April 30th.

Discovery sailings from Málaga on February 3rd and from Montego Bay, Jamaica up to and including April 30th.

Discovery 2 sailings from Paphos from March 23rd up to and including March 31st.

All customers whose bookings are affected are in the process of being contacted directly, Marella said.

“They will be offered a range of flexible options, which include amending their booking for free with a re-booking incentive, receiving a refund credit note along with an incentive, or cancelling and requesting a full refund,” a statement explained.