TUI River Cruises to put summer 2022 on sale next week

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises will put their summer 2022 programmes on sale from November 5th.

TUI also confirmed one of its three ships, TUI Maya, will become all-inclusive as standard.

Marella Cruises will have six additional itineraries available across three of its ships, with another itinerary on Marella Discovery on sale from December 10th.

Giving customers more choice when it comes to booking their river cruise, all departures on TUI Maya in summer 2022 will now be on Fridays.

In addition to the all-inclusive offering, TUI River Cruises has added a further two new itineraries to the summer programme sailing on the Rhine and Main rivers.

Legends of the Rhine itinerary explores all areas of the Rhine Valley and gives customers the best of both worlds with a combination of popular cities such as Dusseldorf and Cologne as well as exploring charming wine-making towns.

In addition, those setting sail on August 12th, 2022, will be able to experience the annual Rhine in flames festival and see the spectacular fireworks display in Koblenz.

Marella Cruises will put 18 cruises on sale on November 5th and a further five in December offering an array of destinations visiting popular islands such as Santorini, Kefalonia, Corsica, Sardinia and Sicily and cities like Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Split, Venice and Lisbon.

As well as gateway ports to tourist favourites Rome, Florence, Seville and Athens.

Those wanting to explore natural or ancient wonders can take in fjord-like Kotor or Mount Etna or visit ancient wonders like Ephesus, Olympia, and the Colosseum.

Chris Hackney, managing director of cruise at TUI, said: “We are pleased to be able to share details of our summer 2022 programme and we are really excited to offer our first all-inclusive ship in our river cruise line.

“We have something to offer everyone as we have itineraries visiting some of the best places in the world.”