Marella Cruises to relaunch international trips next month

Marella Cruises will be the first British cruise line to restart fly-cruises, with its first sailing from Corfu on September 3rd.

The trip will see the line whisk guests to firm Greek favourites which include popular Santorini and Mykonos, historical Rhodes and the largest island, Crete.

Chris Hackney, managing director, TUI UK & I, said: “The decision to lift the ban on international cruising is great news for the industry, following the safe and successful launch of domestic cruising it’s exciting to know cruise ships can begin to sail internationally very soon.

“Our domestic cruises have received some fantastic customer feedback and we will continue to operate these from Southampton and Newcastle in August before we return to International Cruises in September from our homeports in the UK and Corfu.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming more of our guests back onboard and sailing to some incredible international destinations.”

To ensure the safety of both customers and crew will have in place vaccination and testing requirements.

Anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both Covid-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling.

All under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.

All guests will need to check-in for their cruise and complete their cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their cruise boarding pass.