Marella Cruises unveils UK summer sailings

Marella Cruises has revealed details of a range of brand-new itineraries sailing UK shores this summer which go on sale tomorrow.

Marella Explorer will set sail from Southampton on UK itineraries from June 25th, sailing to new ports of call including, Belfast, Dublin and Liverpool.

Marella Explorer 2, the cruise lines adult only ship, will also offer UK sailings from Newcastle from July 10th, with even more UK ports of call.

Newcastle sailings will go on sale by the end of this month.

Marella Explorer will sail seven new UK itineraries during the summer season perfect for those looking to explore via sea the history and culture of some amazing British cities and towns.

All itineraries will have recommended excursions from our onboard destination services team to offer guests options to make the most of their time ashore.

Marella Cruises is a family friendly all- inclusive cruise line and to ensure the safety of both customers and crew will have in place vaccination and testing requirements to sail from the UK this summer.

Anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both Covid-19 jabs at least seven days before travelling.

All under 18-year-olds, excluding infants under the age of two who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.

All guests must also provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before boarding the ships at the start of the cruise.

Managing director of cruise TUI UK & I, Chris Hackney, said: “After pausing our operations for more than year, we are delighted to announce our UK summer programme and welcome our wonderful customers back onboard our ships.

“The safety and well-being of both our crew and passengers remains our priority which is why we have vaccination and testing protocols for all sailings from UK ports this summer.

“Domestic sailings are a great step for the cruise industry and has given us the opportunity to take our customers to new destinations full of culture and history whilst still being close to home.

“We’re looking forward to this new adventure on the British seas and are dedicated to making sure our customers have the most memorable and exciting cruise with us.”

Marella Cruises will also continue the pause in operations for Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 until July 31st.

These ships are due to homeport in Palma and Corfu this summer.