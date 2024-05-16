HOTEL DE RUSSIE REVEALS NEW BAR DESIGN BY PAOLO MOSCHINO STUDIO

On 14th May Hotel de Russie, the Rocco Forte hotel located on the iconic Via del Babuino in Rome, launched the revived Stravinskij Bar. Imagined by world-renowned designers Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen, the re-styled outdoor area will accompany a new cocktail menu, created by legendary mixologist Maestro Salvatore Calabrese.

Designed by the London-based interior design studio Paolo Moschino, Bar Stravinskij is situated in the finest green oasis of Rome, in the city’s best hotel, Hotel de Russie. The bar evokes the timeless elegance of La Dolce Vita with traditional Roman mosaic garden trellis that harmonises with the hotel’s Gardino Segreto drawing on the city’s history. The sinuous lines of the bar follow the forms of the surrounding architecture, making it all blend seamlessly. Inspired by the work of Alberto Giacometti, one of the most important sculptors of the 20th century, the structure of the pergola brings a more modern look to the bar. The blend of contemporary design elements and Roman heritage not only pays homage to the city’s rich culture, but also respects the original architectural vision of Giuseppe Valadier, thus creating a connection between the past and present.

Throughout its history, the Hotel de Russie has opened its doors to some of the most influential minds of the 20th century, recognised as true icons of their time. In 1917, it served as the meeting place for artistic genius Pablo Picasso, the multi-talented Jean Cocteau, who described the green oasis of the hotel’s Secret Garden in the heart of Rome as “Paradise on Earth”, and the enigmatic and revolutionary composer Igor Stravinsjij, after whom the hotel bar is named.

The new cocktail menu created by master mixologist Salvatore Calabrese for the Stravinskij Bar was inspired by the natural aromas of the Secret Garden at Hotel de Russie. The list is Salvatore’s tribute to the bold and revolutionary contribution made to classical music by Igor Stravinskij. Inspired by Stravinskij’s opera The Rite of Spring, the cocktail list aims to foster a unique experience through the arts of music and mixology. It is an ode to nature that takes shape and flavour through eleven cocktails, including:

The Stravinskij Signature cocktail, € 25,00

If nature’s symphony had a taste, it would be this Golden Ratio of floral aromas inspired by our Secret Garden. The creative baton passed from one maestro to another.

Sparkling Wine and Our Blend of Wild berries, Saffron Flowers, Citrus Essential Oils, Passion Fruit and Aromatic Spices.



Esmeralda, € 25,00

Fresh floral notes and vibrant colours that dance on the tongue. A force of nature.

Espolon Tequila, Acqua Bianca Liqueur, Green Pepper Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice.



Garden Punch, € 25,00

A drink of intrigue and arresting flavours, in homage to our Secret Garden.

Appleton 12 Y.O. Rum, Amaro Braulio, Grand Marnier, Champagne, herb and spice mix.



Pine Margarita, € 25,00

A seductive citrus crescendo with a gentle smoky kick – the perfect score.

Espolon Tequila, Smoked Fresh Lime Juice, Pino Mugo, Grand Marnier.



Artichoke Garibaldi,€ 25,00

Our Roman interpretation of a classic Garibaldi. We think you’ll like it even more.

Campari, Cynar, Orange Bitter, Fresh Mandarin Juice.



Negroni Svegliato,€ 25,00

The classic Negroni in harmony with our maestro’s morning chorus - an Italian Moka.

Hoxton Gin, Campari, Coffee Infused Vermouth