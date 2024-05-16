BEACHES® RESORTS ADDS A SPLASH OF MOVEMENT AND MINDFULNESS TO FAMILY TRAVEL ITINERARIES

Enhancing opportunities for family connection and enrichment on vacation and beyond, the family-friendly Beaches Resorts joins global impact nonproﬁt organization and longtime partner, Sesame Workshop, to debut all-new programming designed to get children rising, smiling and shining under the Caribbean sun. The program, Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga, is now available exclusively at all three Beaches Resorts Caribbean locations – inviting families to mindfully connect in a whole new way during Mental Health Awareness Month (celebrated during the month of May) and thereafter year-round.

“We know that family vacations are a cherished time for memory making – an opportunity to disconnect from everyday routines to prioritize togetherness, discovery, new cultures, and experiences – with some studies even showing how vacations lead to closer family relationships,” said Heather Effs, Corporate Manager of Entertainment Operations for Sandals Resorts International, parent company of Beaches Resorts. “Together with Sesame Workshop, we are proud to introduce a fun and emotionally nurturing experience for kids and parents to discover together, inspiring memories and mindfulness alike.”

Wake Up in the Morning and Stretch with the Rising Sun

Now available across all Beaches Resorts locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga introduces the practice of yoga to children. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Bert, and Abby Cadabby are among the Sesame Street friends taking turns hosting the mindfulness exercise. Bookable at the resorts’ Sesame Street Kids Camps or online as an add-on, the program is rooted in playful movement, mindfulness, and fun for the entire family. During the 40-minute session, parents and little yogis follow along with every stretch, pose, and breath and receive a custom kids-sized Sesame Street yoga mat for continued practice at home. Classes are held two days per week with varying schedules for each of the three Beaches Resorts Beaches Turks and Caicos, Beaches Negril, and Beaches Ocho Rios – with a 5X7 photo included as a keepsake.

“Sesame Workshop is committed to the emotional well-being of young children and families, building on a long history of support in this critical area,” said Jennifer Ahearn, SVP, Global Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment, Sesame Workshop. “Yoga is a playful way to help children practice mindfulness, and we’re proud to offer this new experience at Beaches Resorts, where we’re kicking off 20 years of partnership together.”

Sesame Street Sunrise Yoga adds to the many ways Beaches Resorts and Sesame Workshop spark imaginations on vacation via Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street – where families enjoy special activities, such as reading stories with Elmo, baking with Cookie Monster, dancing with Zoe, crafting with Julia, making puppets with Bert and Ernie, and sharing magic with Abby Cadabby.

“These programs not only build on our shared core values and commitment to families around the world; they also lead to cherished moments of togetherness that foster traditions. It’s incredibly fulﬁlling to create opportunities for families to connect over new experiences in the Caribbean with valuable takeaways to enjoy thereafter,” adds Effs.

Family Values in the Community, at Home and Beyond

The long-standing partnership between Beaches Resorts and Sesame Workshop continues to bring Sesame Street costume characters, resources, and educational tools to local families in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos. In connection with Mental Health Awareness Month, Beaches’ philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, and Sesame Workshop will co-host double sessions at the Ministry of Education Early Childhood Commission’s Annual Professional Development Institute’s Workshop in Kingston, Jamaica, to be attended by 2,000 private and public school educators and parents.

Taking place May 20-24, 2024, the event will highlight the theme, “A Place to Belong: A Child’s Right to Quality Early Childhood Education,” sharing best practices for facilitating an environment where children can be and feel accepted in the classroom and at home. As a takeaway, the Sandals Foundation and Sesame Workshop are curating a booklet covering topics of emotional awareness, social connection, and having a compassionate mindset while offering tips, examples, and methods that bring forward the emotional challenges children and students may face and ways to better support them.

“Deep-rooted family values are the very core of the Beaches Resorts brand, with education as a founding pillar of the Sandals Foundation since its inception 15 years ago,” said Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation. “Together with Sesame Workshop, we’re working to create spaces where compassion and connection are at the forefront, and it all begins with meaningful actions and conversations that foster mindfulness and awareness.”

About Beaches® Resorts:

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean’s most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street friends as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certiﬁed Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI). For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.