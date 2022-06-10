Mandarin Oriental marks Global Wellness Day 2022 with ‘Intelligent Movement’ launch

The Spas at Mandarin Oriental honour Global Wellness Day 2022 with the launch of ‘Intelligent Movement’, an innovative wellness programmes designed to bridge the gap between The Spas and Fitness Centres.

Created in collaboration with Hong Kong based Joint Dynamics,this ground-breaking new treatment and training approach assists guests to improve their capacity for quality movement hindered by a modern lifestyle. Celebrating the initiative, on Global Wellness Day (11 June 2022) Spas around the globe will host a variety of complimentary activities under the theme of Intelligent Movement.

Intelligent Movement looks to support guests whose posture and mobility is compromised by a tech-driven lifestyle that leads to a head-forward posture, internally rotated shoulders, anterior pelvic tilt, tight hamstrings, etc. Designed to help guests move more and better, this landmark treatment includes teachings from the elite coaches of Joint Dynamics, a cutting-edge multidisciplinary clinic specialising in scientific and individual approaches to treatment and personal training. Treatments include: trigger point release work, deep muscle manipulation, and stretching and elongation of the muscles, all designed to soften, release tension, and aid in increased mobility in the body.

Prior to the treatment, guests will have a choice between two Mandarin Oriental signature oils. The first, Awaken, represents the element of Wood in Traditional Chinese Medicine and embodies fresh, green growth and the beginning of a new cycle. By Combining neroli and lavender to relieve mental tension, and mandarin and grapefruit for a gentle energy boost, the oils aids in calming the mind and aiding relaxation. The second, Release, represents the element of metal in Traditional Chinese Medicine. Its clearing quality inspires this uplifting blend of sacred frankincense, clary sage and eucalyptus. Ideal to relax the muscles, protect from flu symptoms and boost the immunity.

After the treatment guests receive a tip card so they may continue the program at home with mobility exercises for both the upper and lower body to help combat postural issues and improve flexibility.

As part of this Intelligent Movement program we have also partnered with Hyperice, a U.S. based innovator in high performance wellness technology, to provide therapeutic massage tools to both therapists and fitness trainers for their use on guests to assist with muscle manipulation, opening of joints, and preparing the body for the effects of the treatment. These massage tools will also be available for retail in each of our spas.

“Over the past few years and with the influx of technology we see many of our guests coming into our spas and fitness centres with the same general issues of posture and lack of mobility,” said Andrea Lomas-Gong, who oversees global spa and wellness operations. “Most of our guests have a head forward posture from looking down at screens, internally rotated shoulders from too much keyboard use, tight hips and lower back pain from too much sitting. Intelligent Movement addresses these issues in a comprehensive yet personalized, approach.”