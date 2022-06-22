Mandarin Oriental, Milan launches new Mandarin garden bar and restaurant

Mandarin Oriental, Milan is excited to announce its Experience Mandarin Garden accommodation package to celebrate the hotel’s stylish new bar and restaurant. Set within the fashionable city centre, the hotel is an urban oasis just a few steps away from the most coveted shopping and cultural destinations. It’s the ideal starting point for guests to take a relaxing stroll and discover the city like a local.

Guests booking the Experience Mandarin Garden package will enjoy a warm welcome and personalised extras, adding to the distinctive homely atmosphere of Mandarin Oriental, Milan. For a truly Milanese experience, the package includes a round of individually designed aperitivo for two guests, served at the Mandarin Garden bar right at the hub of the best mixology action.

Open from early morning to late night, Mandarin Garden welcomes locals and hotel guests alike with its immersive environment: a compelling combination of lush plant life, Italian design by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel architects, and subtle Oriental touches. At the heart of Mandarin Garden is its outdoor courtyard, where comfortable lounge sofas, bistro tables and soft lighting lend a glamorous yet intimate vibe to this beautiful space.

The Mandarin Garden innovative drinks menu features 11 unique creations, inspired by the number of nations visited in Jules Verne’s Around the World in Eighty Days and the number of sticks in the iconic Mandarin Oriental fan. Watch the talented bar team, led by Director of Mandarin Garden Guglielmo Miriello, whip up original delights as well as classic cocktails with an inventive twist. Then savour delicious plates by two-Michelin-starred Executive Chef Antonio Guida.

Chef Antonio’s menu offers an array of Italian and Milanese dishes as well as his signature salads and sandwiches. Displayed in a specially designed showcase, the tempting pastries by Pastry Chef Marco Pinna and his team pay homage to Italian pasticceria and are also available for the sweetest of takeaways.

