Escape this summer to the ultimate Private island retreat – Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service

This summer, anyone seeking total escapism and privacy paired with Mandarin Oriental’s exceptional service and legendary hospitality, can rent a stunning 5-bedroom finca-style villa perched on a 148-acre Mediterranean private island, just off the coast of Ibiza in the Balearics.

The property is one of Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes, a hand-picked collection of the most luxurious private homes in the world’s most sought-after locations – all delivering exceptional Mandarin Oriental service and experiences.

Available for the summer 2022 season and beyond, Tagomago Private Island is just five minutes by boat from the idyllic bay of Pou des Lleo, situated along the North-East coast of Ibiza, which is home to some of the most beautiful scenery and secluded beaches the Mediterranean has to offer. The villa has access to its own private beaches, saltwater pool and jacuzzi, fitness area and water sports centre complete with jetski, water-ski and wind surfing equipment. Boat charters can also be arranged, allowing guests to explore the hidden coves of Ibiza or the clear waters and white sand beaches of the Ibiza’s laid-back little sister, Formentera.

“Ibiza has been a destination for the international jet-set for many years and there are some incredible villas on the main island, but to make this a Mandarin Oriental experience, we wanted to offer something truly unique. We believe Tagomago is just that. Guests will have their own expansive island, with access to all the fun and vibrancy of Ibiza, but the option for total escapism. This will be a theme across the whole collection, to experience each destination from a different perspective” said Luca Finardi, Operations Director for Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes.

Those looking for a more relaxed retreat can explore the island by walking routes that criss-cross the island to its secluded beaches. Harnessing Ibiza’s spiritual energy, sunrise or sunset yoga or sound healing can also be arranged at the Villa on request, as well as bespoke wellness treatments from Mandarin Oriental-approved therapists.

Bringing the Mandarin Oriental touch to the Balearic Islands for the first time, guests can expect a dedicated concierge and butler who will be on-hand 24/7 to assist with pre-arrival requests and to arrange local experiences from sailing to the nearby island of Formentera to exclusive access to Ibiza’s best-loved night spots. Also included is 50-hours per week of private chef service, overseen by Mandarin Oriental’s culinary experts, who will design bespoke menus based on guest preferences and local seasonal produce and 8-hours of daily housekeeping service inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s exacting standards.

Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes have been carefully curated along with their partner Stay One, a like-minded community of owners and renters of the finest one percent of holiday homes. The opening collection of Mandarin Oriental Exclusive Homes comprise of eight luxurious private homes, delivering exceptional Mandarin Oriental living, in sought after UK and European destinations.

Rates start from EUR 20,450 to EUR 30,175 per night, a seven-night minimum stay applies from June to September, while a four-night minimum stay applies from October to May. Rates include a Butler, Chef, Concierge Service, Boat Captain, Housekeeping, Maintenance and Villa Host.

Discover each exquisite home here: https://www.mandarinoriental.com/exclusive-homes