VIBE by Jet2holidays partners up with Love Island

VIBE by Jet2holidays is this year’s designated official travel partner of Love Island, one of the most eagerly awaited shows in 2022 which returned to our screens on Monday.

VIBE by Jet2holidays will use the partnership to continue raising brand awareness whilst showcasing its huge range of holidays across Europe and the Mediterranean to millennials and young adults.

VIBE by Jet2holidays will reach this key audience through a huge summer campaign which includes exclusive competitions, TV and digital advertising, product placement, and social media activity hosting exclusive content.

A number of competitions running throughout the series on TV, Video on Demand and Love Island’s Mobile App, will give viewers six chances to win a pair of money-can’t-buy tickets to the Love Island Live final in Majorca, alongside a holiday with VIBE by Jet2holidays.

Jet2holidays, the UK’s leading tour operator to many destinations across the Mediterranean and Canary Islands, has partnered with Love Island in previous series. This year marks the first time that VIBE by Jet2holidays has been the official travel partner.

VIBE by Jet2holidays is designed for the growing millennial market and is an extensive collection of over 160 hotels across almost 50 resorts, meeting the demands of a broad audience which includes first-time holidaymakers, bucket listers, and the over-25s experience-driven market.

As well as creating an easy and smart booking option, VIBE by Jet2holidays gives customers all the award-winning package benefits of Jet2holidays. This includes VIP customer service with award-winning Jet2.com flights, industry-leading leading 22kg baggage allowance, transfers to & from the airport, and hotels all included. These ATOL-protected package holidays are available for a low £60 per person deposit with Pay Monthly plans available too.

Four bespoke VIBE by Jet2holidays advertisements will showcase this, as well as the holiday experiences that VIBE by Jet2holidays offers customers, both in Majorca, where Love Island is filmed, as well as right across its network of European destinations.

On top of all that, an exclusive in-show competition means that one lucky winner can win their own VIBE by Jet2holiday with up to five friends, worth up to £6,000. The lucky winner will also land themselves an incredible £50,000 in cash.

Love Island - the nation’s favourite dating show - returned for its eighth series on Monday (6th June) on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Embarking on the ultimate summer of love, a new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca as they go in search of their perfect match. This series welcomes a new addition - a brand-new villa - the iconic luxury hang-out where all the action unfolds. The big question is… are they here for love or money? With a tasty £50k prize up for grabs, only time will tell!

The Islanders, including the winners and finalists, will also return to the UK with the award-winning airline Jet2.com.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “Our Jet2holidays brand partnership with Love Island has been enormously successful in previous years, so we are thrilled to be announcing VIBE by Jet2holidays as the official travel partner of the show this year. Love Island is one of the most talked about shows of the summer, making this partnership the perfect way to show off all the unique qualities and experiences that make VIBE by Jet2holidays the go-to place to book some summer sunshine. Thanks to a host of activities and exclusive competitions, we will be enjoying fantastic engagement with a key audience right throughout the series, meaning customers can really love their summer vibe with us. As well as reaching this audience, we will be showing off our award-winning service to the Islanders themselves, as they will be flying back to the UK with Jet2.com.”

Jason Spencer, Business Development Director, ITV, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with VIBE by Jet2holidays. We’ve worked with Jet2holidays before with great results and we’re excited once again to have them couple up with Love Island this summer to showcase their products and inspire customers to have their own amazing summer experiences.”

Beth Smith, Partnerships Director at Wavemaker said: “Wavemaker are proud to support VIBE by Jet2holidays and ITV as the Official Travel Partner of Season 8 of Love Island. We can’t wait to see the kudos the partnership will bring VIBE by Jet2holidays on screens across the summer, as well as maximising engagement levels with our digital and social activations.”