MANDARIN ORIENTAL ANNOUNCES NEW PROPERTY IN SARDINIA

Mandarin Oriental is delighted to announce the development of a new luxury resort in Sardinia, located in the north-east of the island in the heart of Costa Smeralda. Set to open its doors in mid-2026, this highly anticipated development marks the Group’s fourth venture in Italy.

Perched on a hillside overlooking the Gulf of Pevero, Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo will offer a perfect blend of accessibility and seclusion. Surrounded by forest, the hotel will provide a secluded environment for guests to unwind and enjoy the tranquil surroundings. The private beach will be accessible via a 350 meter picturesque trail.

Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo will be developed in partnership with Gruppo Statuto, one of Italy’s leading real estate groups, renowned for their expertise in crafting exceptional hospitality projects including Mandarin Oriental, Milan. This collaboration, in addition to the Group’s legendary hospitality, will ensure the delivery of an unparalleled hotel experience in one of Italy’s most sought-after destinations.

The hotel will comprise 83 meticulously designed rooms and suites, offering guests comfort and breathtaking views. Five distinctive restaurants and bars will entice diners with a variety of culinary offerings, while the Spa at Mandarin Oriental will provide the Group’s award-winning wellness experiences in a serene sanctuary. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness centre, and those seeking relaxation can indulge in the large indoor and outdoor pools nestled amidst lush gardens. Furthermore, the hotel will feature an exclusive Beach Club, on the beautiful Porto Paglia beach, allowing guests to relax and rejuvenate.

Close to Porto Cervo with its luxury boutiques, galleries and restaurants and a 30-minute journey from Olbia airport, Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo is located in one of the most sought-after parts of Costa Smeralda. Porto Cervo Marina, with its distinguished Yacht Club, renowned for hosting international regattas, along with a breathtaking string of coves, secluded beaches and crystalline waters make north-east Sardinia the perfect Italian escape.

Francesco Cefalú, Chief Development Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the new property, stating, “We are excited to introduce Mandarin Oriental, Porto Cervo to our guests, and to expanding our portfolio of leisure destinations in this region. Costa Smeralda’s unique allure, combined with the expertise of Gruppo Statuto, promises to create an extraordinary retreat. We look forward to delivering Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service and refined luxury to this captivating corner of Italy.”

“We are pleased to be working with Mandarin Oriental once again and look forward to creating an exceptional resort, delivering a new high-end hospitality offering in this very special corner of Sardinia, one of Italy’s top island destinations.“ said Giuseppe Statuto, owner of Gruppo Statuto.

