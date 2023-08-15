Red Sea Global unveils 5G tower made to blend in with rocky environment

Red Sea Global (RSG) has a partnership with Zain KSA, a telecom and digital services provider. Their collaboration introduces the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort, situated within its destination, The Red Sea.

Designed with a dual focus on both people and the environment, this network will offer high 5G speeds to guests in the region. Notably, it will operate exclusively on 100 percent renewable energy derived from a collection of over 760,000 solar panels.

The towers forming the network have been constructed to blend with the landscape of The Red Sea.

RSG group CEO John Pagano said: “We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100% renewable energy at our flagship destination, The Red Sea, and working towards the achievement of a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040.”

“These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection,” he stated.

Six Senses Red Sea Southern Dunes taking bookings

Hotel bookings are open for The Red Sea, a Saudi Arabia gigaproject in the works since 2017. The first hotel to accept bookings, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea is open from November 1, 2023.

