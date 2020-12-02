Lufthansa Group waives booking fees

Lufthansa Group has extended a flight change fee waiver into next year.

From today, all flights Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked as often as desired without incurring a charge.

The offer, originally valid until the end of 2020, has been extended to February 28th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets free of charge in the spring.

The abolition of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short-, medium- and long-haul routes.

Customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination.

Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment.