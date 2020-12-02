Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore to open this week

Dusit International has expanded into Singapore with the opening of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in the heart of the renowned Laguna National Golf & Country Club.

Comprising 198 tastefully-decorated contemporary rooms and suites, plus eight pavilions with private pools, and located just ten minutes by car from Jewel Changi Airport and 15 minutes from downtown.

The resort is also the first in Singapore to offer direct access to award-winning golfing facilities.

Opening initially to domestic guests on Friday, the elegant resort has been thoughtfully designed to cater to avid golfers, local families, and business and leisure travellers, and meet their needs from a wellness and destination getaway perspective.

The main building, whose sleek, contemporary design includes a curvilinear roof and impressive façade of floor-to-ceiling glass windows, signals a modern new direction for Dusit’s 50-year-old Dusit Thani brand.

High-tech amenities and thoughtfully curated spaces combine to offer understated luxury which subtly references the old-world opulence of Dusit’s more traditional hotel offerings.

Alongside access to Laguna National Golf & Country Club’s renowned Masters and Classic championship golf courses, guests also have access to a 24-hour gym, three tennis courts, three swimming pools, a nine-hole putting green by Nicklaus Design, Laguna Practice powered by Toptracer driving range, and Devarana Wellness.

Alongside providing traditional Thai massage and premium health and beauty therapies, the latter facility also offers a wide range of activities that promote physical and mental well-being, such as meditation, yoga, active stretching, and breath-work exercises.

Nearby attractions for business and leisure include Changi Business Park, Singapore Expo, the Tampines business district, Marina Bay, Raffles Place, Orchard Road, and Sentosa Island.

All can be reached within 20 minutes by car.

It had initially been hoped the property would open in early 2019.