The Montagu’s Winter Terrace to open next week

For those dreaming of the mountains but remaining in London this Christmas, a new pop-up terrace might be just the thing.

Offering a corner of escapism in the heart of Marylebone, the Montagu’s Winter Terrace will open on December 7th.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cosy hideaway, it is complete with candlelit tables, faux fur rugs and twinkling lights.

The lodge will centre around the sharing concept diners will remember from ski holidays past.

Families, friends and couples can indulge in a traditional Swiss-style cheese fondue, the Alpine braised beef casserole and buns, or the Mont-Blanc XL cheese toastie, topped off with a refreshing glass of Chapel Down Brut or mulled wine, as they warm up and enjoy the Après Ski style surroundings.

With Selfridges, Oxford Street and Marylebone’s independent boutiques only steps away under twinkling Christmas lights, there is no better pit-stop pre- or post-Christmas shopping.

More Information

Find out more on the official website.