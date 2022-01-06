Iseli to lead Kempinski Summerland Hotel

Kempinski has announced the appointment of Markus Iseli as the new general manager for Kempinski Summerland Hotel & Resort in Beirut.

He joins from Kempinski Hotel Yinchuan in China, where he held the position of general Manager for the past thirty months.

A passionate leader, Iseli boasts more than three decades of high-level hospitality expertise, which have seen him graduate from service and guest relations positions to the most senior levels of hotel management.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has worked with internationally renowned hotel groups such as Hilton, Intercontinental, Four Seasons and Shangri-La.

His life in hotels has taken him across the globe, spanning countries including Germany, Kenya, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Portugal, Syria, the Seychelles, Switzerland, Italy, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Maldives and finally China.

Over the years, this has given him an unparalleled understanding of the needs and expectations of travellers from countless cultural backgrounds, and has helped him establish and develop talents from different parts of the world.

Having previously worked in the Middle East region, Swiss born Iseli brings with him an in-depth and well-rounded understanding of the area and its surroundings.