London City Airport launches new travel portal

As Britain gears up for a summer like no other, London City Airport has produced a new travel portal to help passengers make informed travel plans.

With the latest travel guidelines set out by the UK providing only part of the picture, the portal is a one-stop-shop for understanding the entry requirements of individual countries, links to the latest tourist board information and Covid-19 rates, as well as local expectations on where travellers will need to wear a face mask.

For example, it reflects the latest update announced by Portugal that UK visitors no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

From the portal, passengers will be able to directly book the lowest possible fares for their destination as well as the necessary pre-departure or UK arrival test at London City’s onsite testing centre.

Neil Dillon, marketing director, London City Airport, said: “For the time being, there is a lot more for passengers to consider when making their travel choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope our new travel portal will help demystify the experience as well as inspire them to discover some of our amazing UK and European destinations this summer.

“With the Covid-19 vaccination programme ramping up across Europe, the portal will be regularly updated to capture the easing of restrictions across all our key markets and will help passengers shape their summer 2021 travel itineraries.”

The airport’s home-based carrier, British Airways operated by BA CityFlyer (BACF), recently announced new twice weekly services to Jersey and Gibraltar and expect to offer services to a variety of summer sun destinations across the Mediterranean including Ibiza, Palma, Faro, Malaga, Nice, Santorini and Mykonos.

San Sebastian and Split, which were scheduled to start last summer, will be new routes from the airport with San Sebastian the only direct flight from London to the culinary capital of the Basque country.

For travellers wanting a UK staycation, there will be flights to Belfast City, Edinburgh and Glasgow with British Airways as well as Loganair offering the quickest way to connect from Dundee to London.