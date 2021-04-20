Innside Liverpool to open this summer

Meliá Hotels will open Innside Liverpool on August 16th.

The 207-room hotel will bring together a destination restaurant, panoramic sky bar and expansive conference space, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness gym and upscale modern suites under one roof.

With a prime location on Old Hall Street in the heart of Liverpool’s commercial district, Innside Liverpool is a stone’s throw from the bustling food quarter of Castle Street and is ideal for those looking to explore the city centre by foot.

Excellent transport links make the hotel easily accessible by road, air and rail with Liverpool John Lennon Airport close by and Manchester International Airport an hour’s journey by rail, perfect for business travellers and urban visitors alike.

Repurposing the former Echo and Daily Post building, Innside Liverpool will breathe new life into one of the city’s most iconic structures.

Following over three years of extensive redevelopment, parts of the pre-existing site have been preserved reflecting Meliá’s commitment to sustainable practices, whilst smart touches ensure it will deliver an exceptional experience for its guests.

“The past 12 months has been exceptionally tough for so many, not least those in the hospitality industry, but we are thrilled to be launching our third UK Innside by Meliá property in the heart of Liverpool this summer.

“As a group, Innside by Melia has gone from strength to strength following the launch of our Manchester site in 2015 and the brand new Innside Newcastle set to open this spring,” said Garry Fortune, cluster general manager, UK north at Innside by Meliá.