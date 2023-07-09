London City Airport Community Fund Empowers Local Communities with £36k in Funding

London City Airport has announced the successful applicants for the second tranche of funding from the airport’s £75,000 Community Fund.

The airport has awarded £36,023 of funding to 13 charities and not-for-profit organisations covering six East London boroughs including Newham, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Bexley, Waltham Forest, and Redbridge. Each successful applicant will receive a grant of up to £3,000 to build stronger, safer, and healthier communities, and raise aspirations of East Londoners.

Local groups that have secured funding include Salaam Peace, an organisation dedicated to delivering sports and education programmes across East London which attracts 1250 people per week, in addition to Island House Community Centre, a charity providing education and digital skills training to improve the confidence and employability of disadvantaged and marginalised groups.

The announcement follows the airport’s first tranche of community funding in December, which included a donation of £50,000 to local foodbanks to help support communities with the cost-of-living crisis. Since launching the fund in May 2019, the Community Fund has awarded over £400,000 to 120+ charities and not-for-profit organisations to date.

Azi Mohammed, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Salaam Peace, said:

“We are delighted to be recipients of the London City Airport Community Grant Fund. The funding will make a significant impact to the young people from underserved local communities. The grant will be used to deliver a football sessions, workshops and coaching courses for 13-16-year-old boys, which will enhance the physical and mental well-being, social mixing and employability skills of these individuals.”

Paul Rogers, Centre Director, CEO, Island House Community Centre, said:

“Island House Community Centre welcomes the generous funding from London City Airport which will enable us to continue and grow our valuable SKILLS project, providing much-needed digital skills, language and employability training in our local community.”

Jan Mitchell, Project Manager, One Place East, said:

“We are very excited to be awarded Grant from London City Airport Community Fund. This will give us the opportunity to continue our Dementia befriending work with the local community and make a difference to those living in isolation due to this disease!”

Bablu Miah, Head and Founder of Trapped in Zone One, said:

“London City Airport’s funding will support Trapped in Zone One to offer free to access fitness classes to women from marginalised communities in East London. The grant will provide opportunities for local women to get active through weekly group exercises sessions, boosting mental-wellbeing and promoting social activity.”

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, said:

“Just as we did during the pandemic, we’re using the Community Fund to benefit local community initiatives that need it most. We hope these grants will make a noticeable difference to local organisations that are vital for the prosperity of East London.”