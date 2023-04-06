London City Airport introduces new next-gen security scanners to streamline passenger experience

London City Airport becomes the first major airport in the UK to deploy next generation security scanners for all passengers, enabling travellers to pass through security without removing laptops and liquids from their hand luggage.

Passengers flying from the central London airport for the Easter getaway will be the first in London to benefit from the new guidelines. They no longer have to restrict toiletries and liquids to 100ml bottles and can leave laptops, tablets and mobile phones in their bag, as they pass through streamlined security screening. Bottles with a capacity of 2 litres are also now permitted at London City Airport.

The introduction follows successful trials last year and positive feedback from passengers. London City expects travel to continue to rebound this year and is preparing to welcome close to 4 million passengers in 2023.

Commenting on the improvement the new technology will make, Alison FitzGerald, Chief Operating Officer, said:

“We have always prided ourselves on embracing innovation and being early adopters of new technology.”

“The new CT scanners will take our passenger experience to another level, reducing the stress and hassle of 100mL liquids in clear, plastic bags and having to unload your hand luggage. The new process delivers a much more efficient security operation with enhanced security screening.”

“We are really confident that this investment will make the experience of travelling through London City even better for the business and leisure passengers using the airport, to quickly and easily get to our many domestic and international destinations.”

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere said:

“We’re making sure that all major airports across the UK introduce a new generation of sophisticated security technology, and it’s great to see this being harnessed at London City Airport already.

“This will reduce queueing times, improve the passenger experience, and most importantly detect potential threats. Passengers travelling from other airports should continue to always check the necessary guidance on security procedures at those airports before travelling.”

The CT scanners, provided by Leidos, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, will enhance security checkpoints and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

Commenting on behalf of Leidos, Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos, said:

“The combination of our CT scanners and automated tray return system significantly improves the experience at security checkpoints for both passengers and security operators.”

“With London City also leveraging other technological enhancements from Leidos, the airport gains further security enhancements to their operation today, and in the future.”

As part of the Department for Transport’s next generation security checkpoint, all UK airports must upgrade to the new system by June 2024. The CT technology is already in use in some international hub airports such as Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and LaGuardia Airport in the United States.

The news comes as London City welcomed nearly 300,000 passengers during the month of March, with Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Zurich the busiest destinations from the central London hub.

The airport celebrated achieving the best on time performance of any London airport in 2022, with 71% of departures in 2022 leaving on time and the best Net Promoter Score of all London airports at 57.

Since 2006, UK travellers had been required to restrict individual bottles to 100ml, fit all liquids into a single, clear plastic bag and remove all electronic items from their carry-on luggage.

As not all airports are introducing new security technology at the same rate, the Government advises passengers to check security requirements with their airline or airport before travelling, as 100mL liquid containers and 1 litre transparent bags may still be required.