London City Airport welcomes SUN-AIR’s services to Billund

Following a summer where 70% of the airport’s passengers were travelling for leisure, business traffic resumed in earnest Monday including the return of SUN-AIR and services to Billund.

The Danish carrier, who operate under a franchise agreement with British Airways, once again brought its stylish, 32 seat Dornier 328 back to the airport and will offer six flights per week from London to the home of Lego.

SUN-AIR has launched a schedule focussed on business travel between London and Billund, with convenient flying times, a full service onboard and the opportunity for BA Executive Club Members to earn tier points and Avios.

The return of SUN-AIR, after a two-year Covid forced hiatus, comes as the airport gears up for an increase in business travel.

The airport’s biggest carrier, British Airways, will end some of its summer leisure routes and will instead add extra capacity on core business routes. Edinburgh, for example, will increase from 30 weekly rotations in August to 46 in September, and Dublin will go from 23 weekly rotations in August to 36 this month.

Other carriers such as SWISS and Lufthansa will make similar adjustments, with 38 weekly rotations to Zurich and 36 to Frankfurt from September onwards.

This news comes as the airport closes in on 2 million passengers for the year to date, remaining on course for the 3 million by the end of year.

Commenting on SUN-AIR and the resumption of business travel the Airport’s Aviation Director, Anne Doyere, said: “Brick by brick we’ve built back our network and we’re delighted to welcome back SUN-AIR and connections to and from Billund.

Thanks to our excellent operational performance and consistent speed and convenience, we have enjoyed a strong summer and many new passengers have had the opportunity to experience the exceptional and unique level of customer proposition that we provide at London City. Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the rest of the year, particularly with many of our key corporates indicating a desire to not only travel again, but travel from an airport they can rely on.”

London City continues to enjoy the highest market share of all UK airports for business travel. Furthermore, with a majority of passengers using the airport to fly inbound from other domestic and international destinations, London City will help facilitate more investment across the London economy in the months and years ahead.

In June this year, WPI Economics, on behalf of the airport, released a report which outlined how a strong return to business travel could benefit the UK economy to the tune of £17.5bn by the end of the decade and the London economy by £10bn over the same period.