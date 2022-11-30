London City Airport teams up with Leidos to replace conventional security X-ray machines

The best airport experience in London is about to get even better from April 2023. London City Airport is investing in replacing its existing conventional security X-ray machines with new, state of the art, CT scanners, provided by Leidos.

With close to 4 million passengers expected through London’s most central airport in 2023, the upgrade will mean travellers can leave everything in their hand luggage, as the new scanners eliminate the need to remove items, such as laptops and approved liquids, before going through the X-ray machine.

And for LCY, already renowned for its unique passenger proposition of speed and convenience, the new CT scanners will mean an even faster and improved experience at the airport for passengers, which follows the separate £12 million departure lounge investment.

Commenting on the upgrade, the airport’s Chief Operating Officer, Alison FitzGerald, said:

“Following our one-lane trial this year, we know the new CT scanners are high performing and our passengers love them.

“We are always challenging ourselves to make the LCY experience even better, so this, alongside the £12 million upgrade in the departure lounge will mean the journey through the airport in 2023 will be even slicker, with more space and better food & beverage and retail options.

“Thanks to the Leidos solution, alongside speed, it also delivers the highest security specifications.”

Commenting on the partnership, Leidos’ Jonathan Stone, Division Manager and Director of Aviation, said:

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with London City Airport and enhance their security checkpoints.”

“Leidos focuses on constant innovation and discovery. Through our next-generation technology, airports can achieve high security levels, while providing a better travel experience for their passengers.”

FitzGerald added: “Speed, convenience and consistency of service are qualities that we know are so important to our passengers, especially now. So we also hope the results from the recent Which? survey will encourage more people to use London City Airport this Christmas and through 2023.”

London City will be amongst the first UK airports to offer a full CT security proposition.