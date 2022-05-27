Lime Street station passenger advice for Liverpool FC victory parade

Liverpool FC fans planning to travel to the city by rail for this weekend’s victory parade are being advised to check before they travel as Lime Street station will be extremely busy.

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the city centre to celebrate both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup titles, and potentially triumph in the Champions League too.

Whatever the outcome of Saturday night’s final, players will parade along a 13.5km route through the city centre starting at 4pm on Sunday 29 May.

Network Rail is advising people planning to travel by train of a number of factors which all add up to make rail journeys into Liverpool city centre challenging this weekend.

Ongoing strike action this Sunday (29 May) means there will be no Transpennine Express services to or from Lime Street station.

Added to this, railway improvement work elsewhere on the network means no East Midlands Train services will be serving the city either.

As a result Avanti West Coast says it expects its trains to be very busy and it will be prioritising passengers with reservations.

And further down the line in Warrington, Northern services are expected to be busy due to the Neighbourhood Weekender, with the train operator urging festival-goers to check their last trains home.

So Network Rail’s advice on Sunday 29 May is:

Plan your journey – especially how you will get home - at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Allow extra time – long queues to access platforms are expected

Don’t rely on later trains home - they will be limited and very busy

Remember Network Rail’s motto of ‘Be safe, be patient, be kind’ when travelling

Additional staff will be on hand at Liverpool Lime Street station to help passengers this weekend.

The station team has been preparing for the thousands of extra people expected with queuing systems in place to keep passengers safe.

Kyla Thomas, Liverpool Lime Street station manager, said: “While it’s great the city will come together in celebration of Liverpool FC’s incredible 2021/22 season, we need to let passengers know what to expect if they’re thinking of travelling through Lime Street station this weekend.

“Strike action and the sheer volume of people will mean the station will be extremely busy. Please plan ahead and know what train you want to catch there and back before the day of the parade. Secondly, allow more time than you might do usually to get on the train – there will be long queues. And thirdly, please respect each other and our staff while travelling – we want everyone to enjoy the victory celebrations free from any bad behaviour.”

To manage crowds during the busiest times Merseyrail is planning to close some city centre stations.

Due to the large numbers of people expected, the following stations will be closed all day on Sunday 29 May.

Lime Street Lower Level

James Street

Green Lane

Bromborough Rake

Capenhurst

Passengers are also being advised to buy their tickets in advance to avoid having to queue on the day.