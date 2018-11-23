Large increase in British visitor numbers to Malta

Malta welcomed an increase of 14.3 per cent in UK visitor numbers in 2018.

The number of Brits visiting the archipelago stood at 640,570 last year.

It was a busy year for Malta, with Valletta name the European Capital of Culture, and the island also hosting the first European TropOut Festival in September.

There was also a full annual calendar of festivals and events, from Annie Mac’s Lost & Found to Isle of MTV, Birgu Festival, Jazz Festival, Baroque Festival and the Gozo Marathon, to name but a few.

Boasting 300 days of sun a year, the archipelago has a wealth of history and culture, stunning landscapes and a warm climate, which makes Malta appealing to the British traveller.