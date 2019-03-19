White takes key Cayman Islands promotion role in UK

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has appointed Adrian White as regional manager to oversee the British Overseas Territory’s marketing strategy for the UK and European region.

He will also lead an expanded London-based team.

Based in the department of tourism’s Dover Street office, White’s remit will be to implement the Cayman Islands’ global five-year tourism plan, raise the destination’s profile and increase visitation numbers from the UK, Ireland and Europe.

With over 20 years’ experience in leading international sales, marketing and partnership strategies for high-profile brands, White joins from the InterContinental Hotels Group where he was global brand partnerships director for five years.

Successful in developing business growth and development through tactical and strategic alliances, White’s experience in the travel industry will be key in delivering the Cayman Islands’ tourism goals.

A new sales executive, Irene Orozco, has also joined the UK team to develop trade partnerships and raise trade product awareness of the unique holiday experiences available in all three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

With eight years’ experience in the tourism industry, Irene most recently held the role of account executive at international representation company, Axis Travel Marketing.

A series of training initiatives overseen by Irene will increase awareness and offer key destination facts to equip our trade partners to sell the Cayman Islands.

These include a revamped training programme, contact centre training, fam trips, regional roadshows and branch visits.

Rosa Harris, Cayman Islands director of tourism, commented: “We are delighted to welcome both Adrian and Irene to our UK team at an exciting time as we roll-out our global tourism strategy with the UK and Europe playing a key role in bringing increased visitation to the islands via strong trade partnerships.”

She added: “Demand remains strong for the Cayman Islands’ unique offering of exceptional barefoot luxury beach holidays, attentive service and an expansive choice of activities.

“First-rate dive locations, a diverse international culinary scene, thrilling sports, as well as, spectacular wildlife make it an attractive destination for British visitors.

“British Airways’ Boeing 777 service with increased premium seat capacity and three international luxury hotels slated to open on Grand Cayman in 2021 will help us work closely with the UK trade to bring more British visitors to the Cayman Islands.”