Great Western Railway signs Great West Way partnership

International and domestic travellers can now visit some of the south-west’s leading destinations with a single ticket, thanks to a partnership between train and bus providers and the Great West Way.

Great Western Railway has joined forces with a host of bus providers, covering as many as 250 local bus routes, to create the largest integrated rail and bus ticket of its kind in the UK.

The Great West Way was launched in November as a brand-new touring route that joins up many of England’s iconic destinations and yet-to-be-discovered attractions along a corridor between London and Bristol.

As part of the Great West Way product development programme, visitors can now purchase the Great West Way Discoverer pass at a reduced rate, allowing for travel along a corridor between London and Bristol.

The international pass can be purchased for three-to-seven-day trips and includes travel on specific train routes including Bristol to Bath; Swindon and Hungerford; Swindon to Paddington; Westbury to Waterloo; and the TransWilts line plus a comprehensive network of bus routes that connect places of interest along the route.

Key destinations within easy reach of the Great West Way, such as Salisbury and Oxford, are also included in the pass.

For domestic visitors there are three Great West Way Discoverer options available – east, west or global - giving the opportunity to explore the area in one-day instalments or over the duration of a week.

The East route covers the railway line from London Paddington and London Waterloo to Swindon, Pewsey and Salisbury, and is available as a one-day or seven-day pass.

The West route covers the railway line from Bristol Temple Meads to Swindon, Pewsey and Salisbury and is available as a one-day or seven-day pass.

Great West Way director, David Andrews, said: “Great Western Railway’s Great West Way Discoverer ticket is a fantastic way to encourage more visitors to travel along the Great West Way.

“The ticket will join up the big-draw locations, such as Bath, Bristol and Windsor with lesser-known but equally interesting market towns, chocolate box villages and quintessentially English countryside – all without needing to jump in a car or join a group tour.”