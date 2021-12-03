La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South to take brand into China

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will launch its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China with the opening of La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South later this month.

The arrival of brand in China marks the latest stage of its global development strategy.

La Quinta also currently operates in New Zealand with further plans to expand in that market.

There are more than 175 La Quinta hotels in the development pipeline.

“The launch of our La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China marks our latest milestone in expanding Wyndham’s multi-brand strategy through attractive and innovative hotel brands across the country.

“There is a strong demand for branded accommodation in emerging cities all across China – including Weifang – which is fast becoming a thriving destination for business and leisure.

“The La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South, with its well-appointed guestrooms and collection of exceptional meeting venues, is set to bring our brand vision to life, and provide our guests with a fantastic leisure or business travel experience,” said Joon Aun Ooi, president, Asia Pacific for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South is located in Weifang, one of the largest cities in the Shandong province.

The city is known as the birthplace of kites, and offers a plethora of cultural and tourism offerings and surrounded by beautiful natural landscape that is perfect for mountain-climbing or sight-seeing.

The hotel is perfectly positioned adjacent to the Sinomall in Fangzi, a popular commercial and business district, approximately 30 minutes to the Weifang Railway Station and 12 minutes to the Weifang Nanyuan Airport, which offers domestic connections across China.

The La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang is a new hotel with contemporary design, guest-friendly services and outstanding conference and banqueting facilities.

The hotel features 200 guestrooms and suites, all equipped with modern amenities such as large-screen LED TVs, high-speed Wi-Fi and bathrooms with rain showers and bathtubs, allowing all travellers to unwind in style.

There is an executive lounge, complete with private check-in/check-out, dedicated concierge services and an exclusive meeting room, and every guest can stay in shape at the Fit Lounge, an impressive 600-square meter gym and yoga room.