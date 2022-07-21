Postponed Asian Games 2022 scheduled for September- October 2023

The Asian Games 2022, originally scheduled for September this year, will now be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced.

The Asian Games were postponed in May due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in and around the host city of Hangzhou in China. The quadrennial event was scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, 2022.

After announcing the postponement of the Asian Games on May 6, the OCA formed a task force to come up with new dates which did not conflict with other major international sporting events next year.

The task force held discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and also the other stakeholders and recommended the September-October 2023 window.

The Asian Games, in its 19th edition, will be held in China for the third time. Chinese capital Beijing hosted the Games in 1990 while Guangzhou hosted the prestigious event in 2010.

“The OCA thanks HAGOC, the Chinese Olympic Committee, as well as the governments at all levels for ensuring they (Asian Games) can take place next year,” the Olympic Council of Asia said in a statement.

“The OCA would also like to express its appreciation for the patience shown by the national Olympic committees, international/Asian federations and other stakeholders.”

The construction of all venues and facilities for the Asian Games 2022 was completed in April.