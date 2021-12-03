Dubai to boost Nigeria services from this weekend

Emirates will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from Sunday, offering customers enhanced connectivity to and through Dubai.

The airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai.

Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786.

EK 785 will depart Dubai at 11:00, arriving in Abuja at 15:40.

The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 19:00, arriving in Dubai at 04:35 the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10:30, arriving in Lagos at 15:40.

The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 18:10, arriving in Dubai at 04:15 the next day.

Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Additionally, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travellers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs listed here to be accepted on the flight.

Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.