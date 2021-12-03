MSC Virtuosa to sail from Southampton on 2022

MSC Cruises has announced MSC Virtuosa will return to Southampton next year, visiting exciting destinations across Europe.

From two-night mini cruises taking in the popular St Peter Port, to 12 nights exploring the Baltics or 14 nights exploring the best beaches in the western Mediterranean, the biggest ever season sailing from Southampton offers something for every holidaymaker.

The 2022 season will be the ships’ second summer season following a successful inaugural season sailing round the British Isles, with the high demand for these sailings contributing to the decision to bring a big ship back to Southampton for a second year running.

Of the news Antonio Paradiso, managing director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “We had such an amazing response to sailing MSC Virtuosa from Southampton this summer that we couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring this popular ship back to UK shores, but this time with a variety of new and exciting itineraries.

“The feedback from passengers has been that they loved MSC Virtuosa and are eager to get back onboard and explore more of the world on this fabulous ship.”

The popularity of the summer 2021 season, and existing booking trends for 2022 have driven the decision to place a ship in Southampton year-round in 2022.

MSC Virtuosa is now confirmed for Summer 2022 with the exact ship sailing in winter 2022/2023 from Southampton to be announced later this year.