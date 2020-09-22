Kimpton Fitzroy London reopens to guests

Kimpton Fitzroy London has reopened following a closure during first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located in Bloomsbury, the striking landmark building will welcome guests in its stunning rooms and suites, as well as the magnificent Palm Court for all-day dining.

A secluded getaway for solo, family and staycation travellers, Kimpton Fitzroy London is in ideal proximity to major London transport links, including Euston, Russell Square and Kings Cross Station, while also having a parking facility within walking distance.

At the nexus of bustling London neighbourhoods, including Fitzrovia and Holborn, Kimpton Fitzroy London offers a memorable stay for special events or weekends away, with guests immersed in the ornate 19th century architecture and modern amenities throughout their stay.

With soaring glass windows and stunning indoor trees, Palm Court is a bright, natural, hub of the hotel serving breakfast, lunch and dinner from Executive Chef Guy Betteridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday and Sundays, guests can also indulge in Kimpton Fitzroy London’s decadent afternoon tea offering, bringing a fresh twist to the classic British mealtime.

Adhering to the highest hygiene measures throughout, Kimpton Fitzroy London guests will receive a bottle of hand sanitiser on check-in, perplex screens in reception, all staff wearing masks and visors, as well as QR codes and single-use menus in the restaurant and rooms for room service.

Social distancing will also be ensured across the hotel, with well-spaced table’s and a one-way system in place in Palm Court.

Every guest room will be regularly disinfected and select amenities will be available upon request so they are freshly laundered or disinfected, delivered in a contactless way.

All common-area furnishings will be rearranged and/or reduced to support physical distancing.