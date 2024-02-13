Kimpton Virgilio: Mexico City’s Newest Boutique Hotel in Polanquito

The vibrant “Polanquito” area welcomes Kimpton Virgilio, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ first boutique hotel in Mexico City, with a unique concept of absurdly personalized experiences and a modern and original gastronomic offer.

Kimpton Virgilio is a property that delivers the perfect balance between the coziness and exclusivity of a boutique hotel and the support of IHG Hotels & Resorts. Developed by ZKC, an investment fund specializing in real estate developments in Mexico City, this hotel will be the epicenter of Polanquito for those who enjoy new adventures with a touch of sophistication and local flavor.

During its launch, Erick Vargas, general manager of Kimpton Virgilio, said: “We want every visitor to feel comfortable and close to multiple experiences. We will surprise all our guests with a service designed with each visitor in mind before, during and after their stay.”

Comprised of 48 comfortably designed rooms (designed by Arquitectura de Interiores Studio), Kimpton Virgilio offers through its spaces a sober and modern Mexican tone, with options designed for both short and long stays.

Kimpton Virgilio delivers in every corner, the vibe, and nuances of Mexico City, as it is full of details produced by local hands: from furniture to art pieces, current music, and decoration. The design concept of the hotel is focused on the guest, both in their needs and their comfort so that the accommodation is meaningful and different.

The property has a street-side restaurant called Pepe: Mesa Española, the new proposal for modern Iberian food in CDMX. This gastronomic proposal is a redefinition of traditional Spanish cuisine with international touches.

Carlos Juárez, Executive Chef of Kimpton Virgilio commented that “in Pepe we want to celebrate originality, the exploration of the new and the redefinition of what is already known, so every visitor will enjoy the flavors of Spain from a different creative proposal, with a high level of service, amid music and an atmosphere full of fun and warmth”.

Kimpton Virgilio’s highly personalized experiences will seek to captivate visitors, and will do so throughout the spaces, environments, gastronomic proposal, and mixology, to be the hallmark that defines the property as a must-visit place in the area.

For opening, Kimpton Virgilio has a 15% discount, as well as double points for IHG One Rewards members.

For more information about the restaurant, Pepe:

https://www.opentable.com.mx/r/pepe-ciudad-de-mexico