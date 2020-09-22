Iglu.com to cut staff as travel demand slumps

Iglu.com has confirmed it will begin a redundancy consultation with a number of staff as the travel sector continues to battle the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company currently has four brands – including Igluski, Iglucruise and Planet Cruise.

Richard Downs, chief executive of Iglu.com, said: “Iglu.com will be entering into a consultation process with staff as part of a full strategic review to reshape the business, with the goal of emerging from the pandemic stronger and poised to grow again when demand returns.

“I have written to staff to inform them that roles across the business are at risk.”

Iglu.com claims to be the largest independent agent of ski holidays in the UK, while it also has a large presence in the ski sector following our acquisition of Planet Cruise in 2013.

The company was founded in 1998, and currently has more than 200 staff.

Downs continued: “The unprecedented circumstances of the last few months have been the most challenging period in the 22 years since Iglu.com launched, as it has been for so many businesses in the travel industry.

“I cannot thank our team enough for their dedication, support and resilience, in such difficult circumstances.

“The success enjoyed at Iglu.com has been driven by the people who work here, so it is with great regret that it has become necessary to restructure the business.

“We are proposing to reduce our operating costs by 40-50 per cent to be a more appropriate size for the current trading environment.

“We are doing this as a short-term measure so that we can emerge stronger and return to growth when cruisers and skiers are able to travel again.

“We have investigated all avenues in order to retain jobs but as cruising drives the majority of our revenue, and with the pause of cruise operations ongoing, this has become necessary.

“We have organised external support for staff whose roles are made redundant after the consultation period, we will do all we can to help them showcase the great skills and experience we know they have to offer.”