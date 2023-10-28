Kimpton Hotels & Anthropologie Partner to Elevate Guest Experience with Complimentary Accessory Coll

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants – part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio – is expanding its partnership with lifestyle emporium Anthropologie to provide guests of its UK hotels with complimentary access to a seasonally evolving edit of accessories. Launching across the UK on 26th October 2023, the collection extends Kimpton’s Forgot It? We’ve Got It! programme to include a curation of Anthropologie accessories, such as bags, belts, and bracelets. Pieces are available for guests to borrow for the duration of their stay at Kimpton properties throughout the UK with participating hotels including Kimpton Fitzroy London , Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh, and Kimpton Blythswood Square in Glasgow.

The partnership launches in response to the continued travel trend for ‘minimalist maximalism’, which sees today’s travellers pack light, whilst still going all-out on experience. Nevermore so, guests are embracing the extraordinary experiences made possible through travel, all whilst packing only the essentials. Items like jewellery, statement bags and accessories are often the first to go when making space in their case. Yet the fear of forgotten items can spark unwelcome ‘pack-xiety’ (packing anxiety) with 56%* of travellers recalling the stress experienced when trying to replace forgotten items whilst travelling and 62%* noting its impact on their relaxation while on a trip.

Kathleen Reidenbach, SVP of Marketing and Commercial for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Americas and Kimpton Global, said: “Kimpton is a brand known for its thoughtful perks and unique personal touches that enhance the guest experience and leave lasting impressions. Knowing accessories are often the first items to get cut or overlooked while packing, this partnership and accessories collection with Anthropologie provides guests with a chic solution in the event they’ve forgotten that perfect clutch or want to add a little extra something special to their style or seasonal look – whether it’s for a weekend getaway, business meeting, rooftop concert or night out.”

The collection features an edit of Anthropologie jewellery, belts, handbags, and evening bags selected by Anthropologie’s stylists, refreshed bi-annually to reflect trend seasonality. A QR code found in-room seamlessly directs Kimpton guests to discover the Kimpton X Anthropologie Accessories Collection where they can browse, borrow and – should they wish to recreate their travel style post-stay – buy items.

Barbara Sainsurin, Executive Director of Brand and Digital Marketing at Anthropologie, states: “We are thrilled to be the first brand to partner with Kimpton hotels for their Forgot It? We’ve Got It! program. At Anthropologie, we are all about being there for our community wherever they are, and having the ability to reach both new and existing customers at Kimpton’s properties across the country is incredibly intriguing. Similar to how we pride ourselves on anticipating our customers’ needs season over season, we appreciate Kimpton’s proactive approach to supporting their guests, and we can’t wait to see how they all engage with our Anthropologie products.”

Kimpton’s Forgot It? We’ve Got It! Anthropologie Accessories Collection launches in Kimpton properties throughout the UK – Kimpton Fitzroy London, London; Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester; Kimpton Charlotte Square, Edinburgh; Kimpton Blythswood Square, Glasgow – on 26th October 2023.