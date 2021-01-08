Kerridge signs culinary partnership with British Airways

British Airways has announced it will be partnering with British Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge.

The chef has designed a number of gourmet food items, which include signature pies and sandwiches, which are available to pre-purchase for Euro Traveller (short-haul economy) customers.

The move marks a renewed focus on the short haul customer experience, which also includes the completion of a full Wi-Fi rollout across its airbus short haul fleet and the ability to pre-order duty free items directly to customers’ seats through its inflight retail site.

The airline will also continue to offer complimentary refreshments in Euro Traveller on all fights comprising a bottle of water and a snack, such as a breakfast bar or crisps.

Speedbird Café will launch as a pre-order proposition, which will allow customers to customise their journey by purchasing food, drink and inflight retail items up to 12 hours before departure.

It also helps the airline in its efforts to reduce onboard waste as part of its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “Over the last few months we know that our customers have valued the complimentary refreshments offered, so they’re here to stay.

“But in addition, we also wanted to offer more choice and the ability to buy something more substantial. After a successful partnership with M&S, we have teamed up with another British favourite, chef Tom Kerridge.

“Our expert teams have worked closely with Tom to create delicious British staples for our short haul menu.

“We know how popular the menus that Tom designed for our centenary were with our customers, so we are delighted to be working with him again and can’t wait for our customers to experience his fantastic new food.”