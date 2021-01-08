MSC Grandiosa delays return until late January

The return of MSC Grandiosa has been delayed until January 24th in response to the latest lockdown restrictions in Italy.

The ship will sail from Genoa.

MSC said the move was the result of an extension in measures related to movement within Italy, as set out in the latest decree from the local government.

The rules prevent access to and use of ports of embarkation until January 15th, with departures on January 10th and 17th cancelled as a result.

The flagship will resume her planned weekly cruises leaving every Sunday from Genoa and calling the Italian ports of Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valetta in Malta, with embarkation available in each port in Italy.

MSC Grandiosa will offer these itineraries until March 21st, after which she will remain in the Mediterranean to offer cruises from the summer programme with a new itinerary.

From February 14th MSC Magnifica will also resume her operation departing from Genoa for 11-night cruises designed to enable guests to discover the West and Eastern Mediterranean in Italy, Greece and Malta.

MSC Cruises said it was in the process of contacting all travel agents and guests affected by the two cancelled cruises of MSC Grandiosa.