Crystal Endeavor set for summer debut

Crystal Endeavor, the German-built, PC6-designated vessel for Crystal Expedition Cruises is on track to debut in the summer.

Originally set to launch in August, construction was delayed as the global health crisis forced a shutdown of MV Werften where she is currently under construction.

“While we are certainly disappointed that Crystal Endeavor’s delivery has been delayed, we are encouraged by the progress and dedication of the professionals at MV Werften and are looking forward to introducing this remarkable ship,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal interim president and chief executive.

“As the most spacious and luxurious ship in the expedition market, Crystal Endeavor will offer new ways for luxury travellers to explore the world.”

Crystal has cancelled Crystal Endeavor voyages through May 1st and is currently reviewing the ship’s published summer itineraries.

However, some of the exciting upcoming destinations planned for Crystal Endeavor include the Norwegian Fjords and Scottish Isles, France, Spain and Portugal, the Atlantic Isles and Western Africa, Brazil and Argentina and Antarctica.

Genting Hong Kong (GHK), Crystal’s parent company, recently completed a €193-million loan agreement with the German government for the completion of Crystal Endeavor and to support the operations of the shipyard through March.