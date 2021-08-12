JetBlue arrives at London Heathrow for first time

JetBlue has entered the transatlantic market with a new, non-stop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and London Heathrow.

The first customer-carrying flight between the United States and the UK touched down at Heathrow earlier.

With the new service, JetBlue now operates in 26 countries.

“For the first time in JetBlue’s 21-year history we are crossing the north Atlantic and competing in one of the busiest travel markets in the world, well-positioned to introduce our award-winning service and low fares to a new global audience that is ready for a fresh choice in transatlantic flying,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive, JetBlue.

“With JetBlue now connecting New York and London, travellers finally have the ability to enjoy low fares while also experiencing superior service.

JetBlue will operate from Terminal 2 at Heathrow, which offers travellers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants.

Flights will operate daily in August and four times weekly in September.