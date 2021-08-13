Mercure Auckland Queen Street opens in New Zealand

Accor has announced the opening of the Mercure Auckland Queen Street, located in the heart of bustling Queen Street.

The hotel is set to become a destination of choice for business travellers and leisure guests looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation.

Situated near the town hall, Civic Theatre and Aotea Square, the 96-room hotel promises to indulge and delight guests with its contemporary design and boutique interiors.

Wall panelling, furniture, fabrics and colours have been carefully curated to reflect a modernist appeal, and the vibrant local culture of its surrounds.

Set at the centre of the hotel with street access and a coffee window is the Basement Restaurant and Bar.

A bright, lively restaurant offering all day dining of delicious Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “We are proud to open a Mercure on Queen Street in vibrant Auckland, a wonderful addition to our portfolio of properties.

“Our Accor Live Limitless customers will enjoy the building’s incredible location, personality, charm and outstanding service.

“The hotel has been developed with skill and thoughtful detail, and will enrich Queen Street and the city’s accommodation and bar scene for our growing customer base.”