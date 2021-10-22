Jet2.com releases summer 2023 holiday programme

Jet2.com has launched its summer programme for 2023 from six UK bases.

With summer sun in demand, the tour operator has put its programme on sale earlier than ever before.

This gives customers the opportunity to get that well-deserved summer break locked into the diary well in advance – and for Jet2.com to make some cash as the Covid-19 recovery continues.

Trips to Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia and Portugal are all on offer.

The programme includes over 135 weekly flights to Canary Islands, over 150 weekly flights to the Balearic Islands, almost 200 weekly flights to 14 Greek destinations and almost 120 weekly flights to Turkey during peak times.

With flights and holidays to the sunshine going on sale from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted, the company will be making further summer 2023 announcements over the coming weeks.

This includes further UK bases to go on sale as well as the launch of leisure city destinations.

In recent weeks, Jet2.com have reported the unlocking of enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers on the back of travel restrictions easing.

The reassurance of an ATOL protected package holiday is also proving to be popular with customers, as is the assurance of booking through a reputable provider that has looked after customers during the pandemic.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “This is the earliest we have ever put our summer sun programme on sale because we know that customers want something to look forward to more than ever before.

“Following the recent good news about the reopening of international travel, we have seen strong demand from customers wanting to get that all-important dose of sunshine booked in and this summer 2023 programme helps them do exactly that.”